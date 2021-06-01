Hampton police asking for help finding missing and endangered 59-year-old

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59-year-old Steven Holifield

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for help finding a missing 59-year-old man who is considered endangered.

Police said 59-year-old Steven Holifield was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen at his home in the 1800 block of Lotz Road.

Holifield has a medical condition and is considered endangered, police said.

Holifield is described as a Black male about 6 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt that may be blue.

Holifield is balding and has unkempt hair on the sides. He has a long beard that’s sometimes braided.

Anyone who has information that can help police should contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10