Hampton police asking for help finding missing and endangered 59-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for help finding a missing 59-year-old man who is considered endangered.

Police said 59-year-old Steven Holifield was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen at his home in the 1800 block of Lotz Road.

Holifield has a medical condition and is considered endangered, police said.

Holifield is described as a Black male about 6 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt that may be blue.

Holifield is balding and has unkempt hair on the sides. He has a long beard that’s sometimes braided.

Anyone who has information that can help police should contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.