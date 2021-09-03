Hampton police ask for help IDing suspect in Sherwood Avenue home invasion

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking the public to come forward with information about a home invasion on Sherwood Avenue Friday evening.

Police responded around 5:10 p.m. to the first block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of a home invasion that had just happened.

Initial investigation indicates a man about 50 to 55 years old with no front teeth entered the home and demanded money.

He then assaulted a woman at the home. She sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. She was treated at the scene after first responders arrived.

Police did not release any images of the man involved.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.