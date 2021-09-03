Hampton police ask for help IDing suspect in Sherwood Avenue home invasion

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking the public to come forward with information about a home invasion on Sherwood Avenue Friday evening.
Police responded around 5:10 p.m. to the first block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of a home invasion that had just happened.
Initial investigation indicates a man about 50 to 55 years old with no front teeth entered the home and demanded money.
He then assaulted a woman at the home. She sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. She was treated at the scene after first responders arrived.
Police did not release any images of the man involved.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.