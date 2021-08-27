Hampton police ask for help IDing males who may have information on shots fired on Aberdeen Road

People wanted for questioning in connection with shots fired on Aberdeen Road in Hampton Aug. 26, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for the public’s help identifying people who may have information on a recent shots fired call.

Police said no one reported any injuries after the incident, which happened Thursday evening.

Police responded to the shots fired complaint in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road around 7:40 p.m.

Initial investigation indicates two groups exchanged gunfire.

Police did not specify whether the people they are seeking were involved in the shooting or bystanders.

There was no further information from police as of 10 p.m. Friday.

Can you help identify these subjects? Investigators need to speak to them as they may have information about a shooting investigation. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip at https://t.co/icZyyON0Pp. pic.twitter.com/zqey5oDwVt — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) August 28, 2021

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.