Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual assault trial
Hampton Police ask for help finding suspect in Chanello's Pizza robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police need the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at Chanello’s Pizza.

The robbery took place around 7:37 p.m. on North King Street Feb. 23. Police say a male went into Chanello’s, said he had a weapon, and demanded money.

When the male took an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled from the scene on foot. At the time of the robbery, he was described as a black male wearing a black T-shirt. gray zip-up jacket, and a while cloth covering his face.

If you any any information regarding that will help Hampton police, call them at 757-727-6111. Or call the crime line, at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send an anonymous tip on P3Tips.com. If your tip results in a arrest, you are eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

