HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police need the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at Chanello’s Pizza.
The robbery took place around 7:37 p.m. on North King Street Feb. 23. Police say a male went into Chanello’s, said he had a weapon, and demanded money.
When the male took an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled from the scene on foot. At the time of the robbery, he was described as a black male wearing a black T-shirt. gray zip-up jacket, and a while cloth covering his face.
If you any any information regarding that will help Hampton police, call them at 757-727-6111. Or call the crime line, at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send an anonymous tip on P3Tips.com. If your tip results in a arrest, you are eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.
Click here to read the full police statement.
More Hampton News:
- Hampton Police ask for help finding suspect in Chanello’s Pizza robbery
- Katherine Johnson, one of NASA Langley’s ‘Hidden Figures,’ dies at 101
- Northam to read to students, visit with teachers at Hampton Head Start on Monday
- Input sought for design of African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe
- Hampton Police looking for man in connection with Walgreens robbery