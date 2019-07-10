Hampton police arrest second suspect in deadly Wawa shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have arrested a second suspect in a deadly shooting that happened outside of a Wawa convenience store.

Police said in an update Tuesday that 29-year-old Samuel Cooper is faced with charges including murder in the death of 20-year-old Myzhe Lewis.

Lewis was killed in a shooting last week at the Wawa on West Mercury Boulevard.

Cooper is also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A booking photo for Cooper was not immediately available.

Twenty-three- year-old Jaquan Cooper was arrested the day after the shooting. He is facing charges including second-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II drug.