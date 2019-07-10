Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

Hampton police arrest second suspect in deadly Wawa shooting

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have arrested a second suspect in a deadly shooting that happened outside of a Wawa convenience store.

Police said in an update Tuesday that 29-year-old Samuel Cooper is faced with charges including murder in the death of 20-year-old Myzhe Lewis.

Lewis was killed in a shooting last week at the Wawa on West Mercury Boulevard.

Cooper is also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A booking photo for Cooper was not immediately available.

Twenty-three- year-old Jaquan Cooper was arrested the day after the shooting. He is facing charges including second-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II drug.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories