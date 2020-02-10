Hampton Police arrest second suspect following E. Queens Way shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Queens Way last month.

Police have been on the lookout for 23-year-old Hampton resident Razell Sea’Quan Brown after a 51-year-old man was shot out side a business on January 17 wand was sent to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Cpl. Moreland of Hampton Police say has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of shooting in public.

A couple day after the incident, police arrested 26-year-old Newport News resident Anthony Hunter in connection with the same incident.

Anthony was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of a use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting in public and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed the suspects were arguing inside a business when they were asked to leave. After leaving, the two suspects shot at the business, hitting the victim, who was standing outside at the time.

Both are currently being held at the Hampton City Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.