Hampton police arrest robbery suspects at the scene of the crime

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Lee Simms and Brandon Jamal Jenkins (Photos courtesy: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton nabbed two robbery suspects at the scene of the crime.

The suspects entered the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of North King Street on March 7 a little after 4 a.m., implied they had a gun and demanded money and cigarettes, according to police.

Officers were called while the robbery was in progress. They arrived to find the suspects trying to leave the convenience store and took them into custody.

Christpher Simms, 43, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

Brandon Jenkins, 32, was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They are both in custody at Hampton City Jail.

