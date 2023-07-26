HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.

Police arrested 59-year-old Michael Johnson on Tuesday and charged him with eights counts of animal cruelty, eight counts of failure to provide duties of ownership and four counts of dogfighting.

The investigation centers around conditions at a home on Ireland Street near Phoebus High School.

On Tuesday, Hampton Animal Response Team (HART) was called to the home for an animal complaint.

During the investigation, HART officers located eight dogs living in unsafe conditions and in poor health.

HART officers removed the dogs from the home and took them to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you more details as they become available.