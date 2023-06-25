HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is searching for suspects in connection with a shooting on Sacramento Drive.

Police say they started receiving calls about gunshots on the first block of Sacramento Drive around 2:06 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times inside a home.

The man was taken to the hospital by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, and he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on the suspects is available at this time. We are working to learn more details about this shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be sent anonymously using P3Tips.com.

