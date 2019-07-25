Hampton Police add 4 security cameras at Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – Buckroe Beach is under new surveillance.

With residents worried about the uptick in crime, the Hampton Police Department just installed new security cameras on the boardwalk.

People in the area say a change in how police keep an eye on things is needed.

“People shouldn’t be down here with weapons. They’re here for the shore. They’re here to walk the beach. Like that’s what I do,” said beach-goer George Heitzenroeder on Wednesday.

Corporal Ashley Jenrette with Hampton Police says the new security cameras are exactly what is needed.

“I believe that it could have helped. Of course we are attempting to prevent those future incidents from occurring,” said Jenrette.

Four new cameras were installed at a cost of more than $15,000. Long-time residents say it was a long-time coming.

“I think it’s a good idea. Everything that can help ensure more safety,” said one beach goer.

Police personnel will be watching the cameras in real-time, ready to respond.

“They know what they’re looking for. They will aid, of course, in successful apprehension of suspects because we are getting that information in real time. That is information that is delivered to our officers over the radio from those seeing it,” said Jenrette.

So do these residents feel safer? “It’s reassuring to know that the city is taking step to make Buckroe more safe,’ said another resident.

The four cameras are located up and down the boardwalk at the beach. Some beach-goers say there should be even more cameras out by the road.

Police say they are expected to add at least one more camera, but no word on where.