Hampton Police: 19-year-old woman shot at while standing outside at apartment complex

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are searching for the people behind a shooting that injured a 19-year-old woman Tuesday.

Police say the received a call about shot fired in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

While investigating that call, another call came in reporting a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Police responded to the hospital and found the 19-year-old who had been shot.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Initial investigation indicates the woman was standing outside at an apartment complex when a vehicle entered the parking lot and shot at her.

The motive and circumstances in the incident are still under investigation.

Police did not release any suspect information Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

