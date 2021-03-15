Hampton police: 16-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wound Monday afternoon

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is asking for help identifying the person or people behind a shooting that injured a 16-year-old Monday.

Police said a 16-year-old boy walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. for the report of the injured boy. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the 16-year-old was shot then taken to the hospital by an unknown individual and dropped off.

The teenager was not cooperating with police in the investigation. Investigators did not have suspect information as of 5:45 p.m.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

