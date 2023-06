HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one woman dead.

According to a tweet from the Hampton Police Division, it happened on the first block of Wendell Drive. Police say the call came in at 7:44 p.m.

No additional details are known at this time. We are working to learn more about what led to the deadly shooting.

