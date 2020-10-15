Hampton pier to reopen with restrictions following barge incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The James T. Wilson Fishing Pier has been closed since November after it was hit by a drifting barge, but city officials say they plan to reopen on Saturday.

On Oct. 17 at 8 a.m., Hampton leaders say the pier will resume regular hours until Dec. 31.

Until then, the pier is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Pier admission fees have not changed, but new protocols for COVID-19 are in place, including:

Patrons are asked to wear masks while in the pier house area.

The Pier deck has been marked in 10-foot sections. Anglers must remain within these designated areas.

The pier will allow 160 anglers at one time.

Should the pier reach these capacities, ticket sales will be suspended for sightseers and non-fishing visitors.

Water fountains will not be available.

The admissions window has been outfitted with a sneeze guard barrier, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves. Staff is also following an enhanced schedule for frequent hand-washing.

Restrooms are sanitized every 4 hours.

Parking will be limited to the pier parking lot after 10:00 p.m. Overflow parking in the nearby grass lot owned by the Housing Authority will not be available.

These protocols will be monitored by “pier ambassadors.”

Latest Posts: