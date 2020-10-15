Hampton pier to reopen with restrictions following barge incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The James T. Wilson Fishing Pier has been closed since November after it was hit by a drifting barge, but city officials say they plan to reopen on Saturday.

On Oct. 17 at 8 a.m., Hampton leaders say the pier will resume regular hours until Dec. 31.

Until then, the pier is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Pier admission fees have not changed, but new protocols for COVID-19 are in place, including:

  • Patrons are asked to wear masks while in the pier house area.
  • The Pier deck has been marked in 10-foot sections. Anglers must remain within these designated areas.
  • The pier will allow 160 anglers at one time.
  • Should the pier reach these capacities, ticket sales will be suspended for sightseers and non-fishing visitors.
  • Water fountains will not be available.
  • The admissions window has been outfitted with a sneeze guard barrier, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves. Staff is also following an enhanced schedule for frequent hand-washing.
  • Restrooms are sanitized every 4 hours.
  • Parking will be limited to the pier parking lot after 10:00 p.m. Overflow parking in the nearby grass lot owned by the Housing Authority will not be available.

These protocols will be monitored by “pier ambassadors.”

