Hampton PD seeks suspect or suspects in connection to carjacking on Bacon St.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The police department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect or suspects in connection with a robbery and carjacking incident that occurred on Wednesday, May 27.

Hampton Police said just after midnight they were called in reference to a carjacking in the first block of Bacon Street.

An investigation revealed that the female victim pulled into the driveway of a residence when she was approached by an unknown male.

According to police, the suspect demanded money the victim’s vehicle key while displayed a knife.

The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s black 2013 Infiniti-JX35.

Police say the vehicle was last seen headed westbound on Settlers Landing Road.

Investigators say at least one suspect is described as male, approximately 6 feet tall in his mid 30’s and last seen wearing all black clothing and a black face mask.

The Hampton Police Department says this case remains under investigation and it is unknown if it is related to any similar incidents.

Police encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form or P3Tips.com.

