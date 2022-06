HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Hampton.

Dispatch told 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of W. Mercury Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

The person’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening, dispatchers add.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.