HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Hampton Police announced a new community app known as Atlas One.

In a press release, they describe it as “a new mobile app intended to bring the police closer with local residents.” The app allows residents to get information about important incidents and events in the community.

It replaces the “Connect Protect” app that was launched in 2017 that will no longer be available starting July 1.

Hampton PD app

The app is available on both Android and Apple devices.

You can locate and download Atlas One on your device by using the below links.

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/atlas-1/id1509528933

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.atlasone&hl=en_US&gl=US