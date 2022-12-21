HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating remains found Wednesday afternoon in Hampton.

According to a tweet from the Hampton Police Department, police are investigating a call for remains located in the 300 block of Woodland Road. Police say they are working with experts to determine the nature of these remains.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the call came in around 1:36 p.m. from an individual working on the property.

HPD also says they cannot confirm if the remains are human or animal. This is breaking news and will be updated as information is available.