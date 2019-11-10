Hampton PD investigate robbery of West Queen Street 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-Eleven located in 1400 block of West Queen Street was robbed Saturday night, Hampton Police say.

A press release from Hampton Police said that around 10:04 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a business that had just been robbed.

An investigation revealed that a man of unknown race wearing a dark hoodie and a red ski mask entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect ran from the store headed east on West Queen Street after taking the money.

A photo of the suspect is not available at this time, police say.

Hampton Police encourage anyone with information on this robbery to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.