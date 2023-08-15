HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a robbery suspect.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Safety Communications received a call about a robbery at the 7-Eleven located on the 500 block of Aberdeen Road.

Investigators say, the suspect entered the store, implied a weapon and stole items from behind the counter.

After taking the items, the suspect took off on foot, police say. At this time, there are no photos of the suspect or additional information about the suspect.

Anyone with information that will assist police is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.