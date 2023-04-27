HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Council unanimously voted Wednesday on a five-year, $332 million capitol spending plan.

According to a press release, the capital budget is put towards large project, construction, and maintenance. The budget does not include salaries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below are some of the specific highlights of the plan:

Renovating 20 schools

Improvements to Little Back River Road, which will include widening, sidewalks, and more.

Raising the height of North Amistead to bring it above sea level

Increase funds for building maintenance

Jailing security improvements

Maintenance and improvements to parks

A new fire station in Phoebus

New science and math wings at Bethel High School

City Council also held their first public hearing Wednesday to discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget. Residents are still able to give their input at the next public hearing on May 3. City Council will then vote on that budget on May 10.