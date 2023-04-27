HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Council unanimously voted Wednesday on a five-year, $332 million capitol spending plan.
According to a press release, the capital budget is put towards large project, construction, and maintenance. The budget does not include salaries.
Below are some of the specific highlights of the plan:
- Renovating 20 schools
- Improvements to Little Back River Road, which will include widening, sidewalks, and more.
- Raising the height of North Amistead to bring it above sea level
- Increase funds for building maintenance
- Jailing security improvements
- Maintenance and improvements to parks
- A new fire station in Phoebus
- New science and math wings at Bethel High School
City Council also held their first public hearing Wednesday to discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget. Residents are still able to give their input at the next public hearing on May 3. City Council will then vote on that budget on May 10.