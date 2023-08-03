HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton has partnered again with the Virginia-based nonprofit Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP).

The organization helps residents learn about solar energy to determine if solar is a good option for their household.

Since 2014, LEAP’s Solarize Virginia project has helped 714 households add solar panels. According to the organization, the energy generated has a more than $17 million value.

If you’re interested in learning more, there is an upcoming “Solarize from A to Z” webinar on August 17 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.. The program is free, but requires registration.

There are more than 20 localities in Virginia that participate in LEAP, but Hampton is the only partner in Hampton Roads.