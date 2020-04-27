Hampton officials warn residents after two raccoons test positive for rabies

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Health Department is reminding residents to protect their pets from rabies this spring.

Two rabid raccoons have been confirmed in Hampton since April 1. The Hampton Health Department has also received several reports of pets coming into contact with wild animals that have a high risk of having rabies in the last two weeks, according to a press release.

The Hampton Health Department says that pets are often exposed to wild animals when their owners let them outside without scanning the property. Spring can attract many newborn wild animals to properties, and it’s important not to allow pets outside unattended, even if the property is fenced in, according to the Hampton Health Department.

Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the nervous system of mammals. It’s important to vaccinate pets against rabies.

Latest posts