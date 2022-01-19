Hampton officials prepare roads ahead of snow and winter weather

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton officials are monitoring the latest Hampton Roads snow forecast and preparing storm operations.
City officials tell 10 On Your Side that they will begin pre-treating roads with salt on Thursday morning. They will start with bridges, overpasses and major intersections.
The storm response center will go active at 2 p.m. to work with officials and dispatch crews accordingly. Eight snow teams are on standby to assist with their specific section of the city.
Those crews will work 12-hour shifts starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be assisted by Hampton police when needed.
Once the city accumulates 1 to 1.5 inches of snow they will begin to plow the streets.
As many as 90 vehicles that can be used in snow are on standby. That includes snowplows.
