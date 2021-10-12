Hampton officer injured in crash on Mercury Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton police officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash on Mercury Boulevard.
Police said the crash was at the intersection of Woodland Road and Mercury Boulevard, police tweeted at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
An officer was injured, but police didn’t specify the extent of their injuries.
Police also didn’t say how many vehicles were involved, but dispatchers said it was “at least two.” Dispatchers also said the crash happened around 8:01 p.m.
Mercury Boulevard was closed in both directions as police and fire-rescue crews worked the scene.
