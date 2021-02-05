Hampton, Newport News schools release adjusted fall sports dates

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools announced the decision and plan to adjust fall sports dates.

HAMPTON

To ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, Hampton City Schools developed a comprehensive plan for the fall sports season.

The COVID-19 Protocols for Modified In-person Fall Sports Season is located on the Return-to-School Plan website.

The adjusted fall sports schedule is as follows:

February 15 – May 1 Cheerleading Football

February 22 – May 1 Cross Country Field Hockey Golf Volleyball



NEWPORT NEWS

Varsity student-athletes in Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) will be able to compete in this year’s fall sports season; JV sports are suspended for the fall season.

Football, competition cheerleading and sideline cheerleading may begin practicing on February 15. Cross country, field hockey, golf and volleyball may begin practicing on February 22. March 5 is the first contest date for each sport:

February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 5) Competition Cheerleading Football Sideline Cheer

February 22 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 5) Cross Country Field Hockey Golf and Volleyball



NNPS says that planning for the spring season (baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field) is underway.

These timelines are subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 and the participation of other school divisions within the Peninsula District.