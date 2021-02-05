Hampton, Newport News schools release adjusted fall sports dates

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools announced the decision and plan to adjust fall sports dates.
HAMPTON
To ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, Hampton City Schools developed a comprehensive plan for the fall sports season.
The COVID-19 Protocols for Modified In-person Fall Sports Season is located on the Return-to-School Plan website.
The adjusted fall sports schedule is as follows:
- February 15 – May 1
- Cheerleading
- Football
- February 22 – May 1
- Cross Country
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Volleyball
NEWPORT NEWS
Varsity student-athletes in Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) will be able to compete in this year’s fall sports season; JV sports are suspended for the fall season.
Football, competition cheerleading and sideline cheerleading may begin practicing on February 15. Cross country, field hockey, golf and volleyball may begin practicing on February 22. March 5 is the first contest date for each sport:
- February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 5)
- Competition Cheerleading
- Football
- Sideline Cheer
- February 22 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 5)
- Cross Country
- Field Hockey
- Golf and Volleyball
NNPS says that planning for the spring season (baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field) is underway.
These timelines are subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 and the participation of other school divisions within the Peninsula District.