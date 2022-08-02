

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is hosting an on-site hiring event.

The hiring event is set for August 6 from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, located at 300 Medical Drive in Hampton behind Sentara CarePlex Hospital.



Officials say they are looking to fill various full and part-time positions including:

Peer Recovery Specialists

LPN and RN Supervisors

Licensed Professional Counselors and Clinical Social Workers

Behavioral Health and Substance Use Case Managers

Support Coordinators

Direct Care Associates

After the hiring event, applicants can speak with members of the recruitment and leadership teams to learn more information about these exciting career opportunities.



Check out their recruitment page for more information about the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board.