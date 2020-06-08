Hampton native Tyrod Taylor planning mask, supplies ‘grab and go’

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 31: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills avoids the tackle from Andre Branch #50 of the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton native and NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be hosting a “Community Grab and Go” event in Hampton.

The event will take place on Monday, June 15 at two separate locations. Masks and supplies will be handed out to the community.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the event will be at Gosnold Hope Park on Little Back River Road.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, the event will be at Darling Stadium on Victoria Boulevard in Hampton.

This event is sponsored by Pull Up Neighbor and the Tyrod Taylor Foundation.

