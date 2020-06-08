Hampton native Tyrod Taylor planning mask, supplies ‘grab and go’

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton native and NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be hosting a “Community Grab and Go” event in Hampton.
The event will take place on Monday, June 15 at two separate locations. Masks and supplies will be handed out to the community.
- From 10 a.m. to noon, the event will be at Gosnold Hope Park on Little Back River Road.
- From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, the event will be at Darling Stadium on Victoria Boulevard in Hampton.
This event is sponsored by Pull Up Neighbor and the Tyrod Taylor Foundation.
