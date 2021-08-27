Hampton native presented highest honors at U.S. Coast Guard basic training graduation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A fireman from Hampton was recently named the Honor Graduate after graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May.

The award is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Stephens earned a plaque and will be able to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the honor graduate award for Zulu-200,” said Stephan. “While the award only represents the achievements of a single individual, I could not have done it without the support of all my shipmates. They pushed me to be the best person I could be, and for that, everyone in Zulu-200 is an honor graduate in my eyes.”

In addition, he also earned the physical fitness and marksmanship pennants.

The Kecoughtan High School graduate will be stationed at Sector San Diego in San Diego, California.