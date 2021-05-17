Hampton names new chief of police

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton has a new chief of police.

Police Chief Mark Talbot from Norristown, Pennsylvania, has been named as the new chief. He will begin on July 6.

Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting made the announcement Monday stating that Talbot is “without a doubt, the right choice” for the Hampton community.

“Chief Talbot emerged as the top choice after each round of the comprehensive interview process, which included more than 35 community leaders and staff.”

Under Talbot’s leadership, violent crimes in Norristown fell more than 50% in three years, and overall serious crimes fell 44%, according to a release from city officials.

Former Police Chief Terry Sult announced his retirement back in October 2020. Sult has been with the Hampton Police Division since September 2013.

Talbot has 30 years’ experience in law enforcement and holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Penn State University.

He began his career as a correctional officer after which he became a police officer in Reading, PA. He then progressed through the ranks and became Deputy Chief before becoming the director of the Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation of the Pennsylvania Department of State before becoming the Chief of Police in Norristown.

He has received an NAACP Community Leadership Award and a Freedom Foundation Local Hero award.

Talbot said his first goal in Hampton is to learn about the community and the people of Hampton.

“Learning about the community is about reaching out, meeting people, engaging with people in person and on the phone. I plan on giving out a lot of love.”