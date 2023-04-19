HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton has named who will be the city’s Interim Police Chief and has given an update about the search for a new permanent police chief.

Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting sent out an update Tuesday to the Hampton Police Division to share her short-term and long-term plans for finding a new police chief. Bunting says she has decided to appoint Deputy Chief Orrin Gallop as Interim Chief and Assistant Chief Kenneth Ferguson as Interim Deputy Chief.

Bunting says that she did meet with both Gallop and Ferguson to talk about if either were interested in apply to be the permanent police chief, but both said they would not be applying.

This announcement comes after Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot was named Norfolk’s new Chief. Talbot is expected to make his transition on May 1. Bunting says Talbot’s last day at HPD will be on April 21.

Bunting also gave an update about the city’s plans to hire a new permanent police chief. She says she had initial conversations about considering if the second ranked candidate from their last police chief search would be interested in the job.

The city agreed and reached out to the candidate, who decided to decline the offer for personal reasons unrelated to HPD, according to Bunting.

Bunting then continued by saying that she will begin conducting a community-centric process and says she will conduct the search as quickly and as reasonably as possible.

Although the City Manager has said she was not expecting Talbot to leave HPD so early, she did praise the work both Talbot and HPD did during his time as chief.