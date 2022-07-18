Hampton was chosen for it's "outstanding example for how to undertake resiliency planning"

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) has named Hampton the Resilient Virginia Community of the Year.

Hampton was chosen for its “outstanding example for how to undertake resiliency planning,” according to the announcement.

Resilient Hampton is a team of staff from various departments within the city that are working together to reduce flooding.

“As localities across the country begin the process of quantifying, analyzing, and evaluating the impacts of climate change, they would be well advised to look to the work Hampton has done through its Resilient Hampton initiative,” said Brian Swets, member of the awards program committee.

Hampton was recognized because of its beneficial solutions, planning and implementation especially through the Newmarket Creek Pilot Project Area Water Plan.

They were also the first city to issue Environmental Impact Bonds which requires their projects to meet expected outcomes.

The Virginia Chapter of APA views Hampton as an inspirational model for other cities regarding flood solutions.

