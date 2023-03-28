HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton has been named as a finalist for the All-America City competition.

Hampton has received the award three times previously, most recently in 2014. The city is known for engaging the community and programs for youth.

The three projects that made up this year’s entry include:

Public Safety programs involving the community, from summer programs sponsored by Fire and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, to all the work being done in our Police Department. That included community events, School Resource Officer engagement, mentoring, athletic leagues, and other support in key areas of the city. The public safety academy at Hampton Public Schools was included as well.

Youth and Young Adult office’s innovative programming was a key element. These events, often in coordination with community groups, include Opportunity Connect, Hopeful Hampton Ambassadors, Community Canvassing with the police, and community engagement events. The city’s Summer Youth Employment Program, which includes private employers as well as public, and the grant program awards to grassroots organizations were also highlighted.

Hampton City Schools highlighted their entire “One Division, One Transformation” community-driven process. Career academies and the involvement of local businesses were the largest piece. However, the schools’ proactive program of social-emotional learning, woven through all levels, is also unique.

There are 20 finalists, and there will be 10 winners after another round of competition in June.

Hampton is the only Virginia city named a finalist. Other cities include Charlotte and Fayetteville, N.C.; New York; Mesa, Arizona; and Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

You can find the full list here.