HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton branch of the NAACP is hosting an achievement recognition reception Tuesday to honor outgoing Police Chief Mark Talbot.

The reception will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Soul-N-the Wall Restaurant, located at 1899 N. Armistead Ave. The event is free and open to the public.











Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

Talbot will be taking over as Norfolk’s new police chief on May 1. His last day as the Hampton Police Chief was April 21.

The City of Hampton announced on Apr. 18 in an email to HPD that Deputy Chief Orrin Gallop will become Interim Police Chief. Hampton also says they are beginning their search for the next permanent police chief.