HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is working to turn anger into action.

The Hampton NAACP chapter will host a civil rights rally at Hampton City Hall at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Gaylene Kanoyton, the NAACP Hampton Roads Region Vice President with the Hampton City Branch, believes the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade will have a domino effect.

“Roe versus Wade overturned has opened the door to rolling back voting rights, civil rights, civil liberties and the list can go on,” she said.

She worries our country will go backward unless people of all ages, show up to vote.

“It is so important that we turn people out to vote this November,” she added. “And the next four years to come.”

The civil rights rally will help you get registered to vote and be part of progress.

“Your vote does count,” she said.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden signed the Safer Communities Act. It provides grants for red flag laws, enhances background checks, and closes the boyfriend loophole.

However, it does not ban assault weapons and requires background checks for all gun purchases.

“There hasn’t been a change in 30 years. So, we don’t want another 30 years for this to happen,” she told 10 On Your Side. “It’s a start to having safe gun laws, but we need more.”