Hampton NAACP rallies for change with youth rally, voter registration drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — You can be a voice for change by voting.

That’s the message the Hampton chapter of the NAACP shared with the community during a rally for justice Wednesday night.

The group remembered George Floyd — the Minneapolis man who died after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes — by registering people to vote in November.

The event focused on change, starting with the voice of the future.

It’s the same fight for equality with a new generation leading the way.

“It hurt me and I want change to come. You know, I don’t want this to always happen,” said Armond Blizzard, a middle school student in Hampton.

It’s been a tough week, but the Hampton NAACP challenged the community to turn their anger into action.

President Gaylene Kanoyton said protesting is only half the battle.

“We got to make sure we have leaders that bring promise and don’t give anyone a license to hate,” Kanoyton said.

The group set up a voter registration drive for change at the polls.

Middle and high school students encouraged the crowd to exercise that right.

“People are seeing our struggle and seeing us,” said Manara Lewter. “If you want change to happen, make it happen because nobody’s going to hand it to us.”

Although too young to vote themselves, students we spoke to said they have a powerful hand in shaping the future.

“It encouraged me and motivated me to do more as a young man for my community,” Blizzard said.

His twin brother, Amir Blizzard, feels the same.

“This can definitely be a turning point. We have a voice. We have a say-so. We control our destiny and we have opportunity so let’s use our voice,” Amir said.

