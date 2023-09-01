HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton branch of the NAACP is calling for the immediate resignation of Hampton Councilman Chris Bowman, who faces allegations of misconduct from multiple women.

This comes nearly a month after the Daily Press first reported that he was reportedly extorted after an encounter with a prostitute. He was recently censured by council over that incident.

The NAACP says they’ve received multiple additional complaints from women about Bowman, after the Daily Press reported that three had come forward to say he had made them uncomfortable.

“When you first ran for public office, you ran on a platform focused on improved transparency,

accountability, responsiveness, and servant leadership to the community. Based on that platform, many members of the Hampton NAACP voted for your election to office. However, concerns have grown in light of recent reporting calling into question your behavior during your time in office,” the Hampton NAACP wrote in a letter to Bowman. “… This behavior is unbecoming of a public official. As such, the Hampton NAACP now calls for your immediate resignation from office.”

According to court documents, Bowman says he was extorted out of $5,000 by a man named Michael Eugene Brown II after visiting the prostitute in January 2022.

The NAACP says it plans to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday at Hampton City Hall to again call for Bowman’s resignation. WAVY plans to be there and will have updates.