Hampton NAACP branch to hold rally Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton NAACP branch will hold a rally to end social injustice and gun violence on Friday.

The rally will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Hampton City Hall, 22 Lincoln Street.

“We want our voices heard to end gun violence, social injustice and urge the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” the Hampton NAACP wrote in a news release Thursday.

Attendees will include Virginia Sen. Mamie Locke, Del. Martha Mugler, Del. Jeion Ward, President of Concerned Clergy 757 Dr. Tremayne Johnson, and others.

The event will be held outdoors and masks and social distancing are required.