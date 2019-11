HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son and dumping his body appeared in court Monday.

Julia Tomlin was in court for an arraignment. She’s charged with murder and concealing a dead body.

Noah’s body was found at the Hampton steam plant more than a week after Julia Tomlin reported him missing from their home in Buckroe Beach.

Police say they are still investigating who helped dump his body.

Tomlin’s next court date is December 9 for a preliminary hearing.