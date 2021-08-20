Hampton mayor to host virtual gun violence forum

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is set to host a virtual forum discussing the ways that individuals and neighborhoods can heal from the impacts of gun violence.
The event, set for 7 p.m. on August 26, will be live-streamed on Hampton’s Facebook page.
“Individuals living in communities where violence is prevalent are at increased risk for a broad range of negative health and behavior outcomes,” says the non-profit Violence Policy Center. “In the context of gun violence prevention, research suggests that living in violent communities compromises residents’ ability to break intergenerational cycles of violence. Without large-scale interventions, a neighborhood becomes effectively unable to protect itself against the perpetuation of a culture that is normed in violence.”
Experts from Hampton’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Victim Service Unit and the Center for Child and Family Services will be at the event. In addition, a counselor who works with families of homicide victims and a former violent offender who has turned his life around will also attend.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.