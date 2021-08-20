Hampton mayor to host virtual gun violence forum

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is set to host a virtual forum discussing the ways that individuals and neighborhoods can heal from the impacts of gun violence.

The event, set for 7 p.m. on August 26, will be live-streamed on Hampton’s Facebook page.

“Individuals living in communities where violence is prevalent are at increased risk for a broad range of negative health and behavior outcomes,” says the non-profit Violence Policy Center. “In the context of gun violence prevention, research suggests that living in violent communities compromises residents’ ability to break intergenerational cycles of violence. Without large-scale interventions, a neighborhood becomes effectively unable to protect itself against the perpetuation of a culture that is normed in violence.”

Experts from Hampton’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Victim Service Unit and the Center for Child and Family Services will be at the event. In addition, a counselor who works with families of homicide victims and a former violent offender who has turned his life around will also attend.