Photo provided by the City of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Join in on a virtual discussion tonight, with Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and the city’s new police chief, Jimmie Wideman.

Wideman, a Hampton native, was just sworn in as chief of police this past Friday.

This latest virtual town hall starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and is expected to last about 90 minutes. You’ll be able to find the link to it on the city’s official Facebook page.

It’s an opportunity for residents to ask about current issues and other happenings in Hampton.