HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is set to host an upcoming town hall meeting.

The event is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Third Baptist Church located at 1214 Victoria Boulevard. The meeting is set to go on for 90 minutes.

The meeting will be open to the public, and it will provide an opportunity for the mayor to address current projects and issues in the city. Residents are welcome to ask questions or share their concerns.

Residents with questions ahead of the meeting can call 757-727-8311.