Hampton man to serve 9 years in prison following 2019 attempted robbery incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Hampton will be serving 9 years after firing shots at a woman during an attempted robbery back in 2019.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on March 22 of 2019 when officers got the call about an attempted robbery in the 1st block of North Mallory Street in Hampton.

Police said an investigation found a woman was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by someone armed with a gun who demanded money.

This person allegedly fired shots toward her vehicle after she said that she had no money.

The woman shared images with 10 On Your Side that show several bullet holes in her vehicle. She was not injured by the gunfire.

She spoke only with 10 On Your Side on Monday describing what happened.

“The man approached me. He was already walking with the gun out, like coming towards my car fast,“described 27-year-old Amirah Mugrhabi.

“He came to my window, I rolled it down a little bit cause I was going to have to talk to him, I realized, and he said give me all your effing money. Immediately he took two steps back after I said I didn’t have any money and shot three times at me and my car,“ she said.

She says he put at least three bullet holes in her minivan.

“He tried to kill me. Where the shots were, if I was sitting up in my seat I would not be here. If I didn’t see him when I saw him and was able to lean my seat back I wouldn’t be here,“ she said.

In those moments she was thinking of her three children.

“I just think how crazy that he doesn’t have any kind of care for human life. Especially a woman sitting in a minivan with two car seats in the back. One of the bullets went through the base of my son’s car seat, if he had been in that car, he would have died, my infant,” she said.

The suspect, 20-year-old man David Herbert Patrick, was caught on the roof of a building on Tennis Lane a short time after more officers arrived and set up a perimeter.

Police charged Patrick with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted robbery, attempted maiming, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wearing a mask in public.

Patrick pleaded guilty to his charges on September of this year.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 33 years in prison with 24 years suspended. This means he will serve 9 years in total.