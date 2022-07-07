HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars for falsely applying for loans intended to grant COVID-19 relief to small businesses.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight falsely applied for four loans administered by the Small Business Program in August 2020 and January and February 2021.

Officials say he also applied for three Economic Injury Disaster Loans and one Paycheck Protection Program loan using false information, including false business names, income, and employee information, as well as a false tax return.



McKnight sought over $100,000 in loans and obtained approximately $35,000 which he then used to pay his personal expenses. Investigators said McKnight submitted certain false applications from a halfway house and others after just being released from the Bureau of Prisons for a previous federal fraud scheme.

In addition to the 27-month sentence, McKnight was sentenced to an additional four months of consecutive incarceration for his violation of supervised release from his prior case.