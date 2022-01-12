Hampton man sentenced to 1,823 years now free following conditional pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was sentenced to 1,823 years behind bars is now free following a conditional pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam.

Lawrence Jacobs Stephens was only 18 years old when he was arrested and later convicted in a home invasion robbery in York County back in 2001.

The alleged mastermind behind the robbery, who is white, got a 10 year sentence, a co-defendant got 35 years, but Stephens got a staggering 1,823 years.

Stephens is now 38 years old.

Breaking news! A Hampton man who was sentenced to 1823 years in prison will be released today following a conditional pardon from Governor Ralph Northam. Stay with ⁦@WAVY_News⁩ for the latest on Lawrence Jacob Stephens. pic.twitter.com/M5gOn3US1x — Regina Mobley (@ReginaMobley757) January 12, 2022

Under sentencing guidelines, he should have received no more than 13 years, but Judge Prentis Smiley threw the book at Stephens over and over with a four-digit sentence.

Gov. Ralph Northam last month issued a conditional pardon after studying a petition prepared by the Hampton NAACP.

Once released, Stephens will land in the open arms of his sister Sarah Stephens and live in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lawrence also plans to return to prison to help others who have been locked out of life through mass incarceration.

