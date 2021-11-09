Hampton man sentenced to 1 year after pleading guilty to recording women undressing in restrooms

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 1 year behind bars after pleading guilty to recording women in restrooms without their consent.

33-year-old Jeremy Rashad Johnson turned himself into Hampton Police in late August on unlawful taping charges as well as taping an undressed person without their consent in Newport News.

The charges stemmed from the police discovery of videos on his phone showing women undressing.

According to officials, these incidents occurred in the 600 block of Tech Center Parkway, 400 block of Denbigh Boulevard, and the 800 block of City Center Boulevard.

Johnson had previously faced similar charges.

During his court hearing Monday, Johnson pleaded guilty to 8 counts of Nonconsent: Film/Videotape Undressed Person.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 14 years suspended. This means he will serve one year in prison.

Jeremy Rashad Johnson (Photo Courtesy – Newport News Police)