Hampton man sentenced for using disabled son to defraud Medicaid

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A federal judge sentenced 41-year-old Maurice Moody on Wednesday for using his severely disabled son to defraud Medicaid.
Prosecutors said Moody claimed he was the child’s caregiver and bilked taxpayers out of more than $100,000. A caregiver cannot be a biological parent. The child’s mother is the co-defendant in this case.
The judge sentenced Moody to a little more than four years in prison. He has to report by March 10.
Moody pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud and aggravated identity theft. When local authorities removed his disabled son from his home, Moody kept billing Medicaid. When investigators came to his home to verify the child, he pretended his other son was the disabled one.
WAVY News 10’s Chris Horne caught up with Moody outside of court Wednesday and asked him several questions after the sentencing. Horne will have much more on this case, coming up this evening on WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m.
