Hampton man recalls moment his car was stolen from him at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) — Imagine the terror you might feel if someone held you at gunpoint and demanded your car.

That’s what happened to a 75-year-old Hampton man Saturday evening on Mizzen Circle.

In a situation where someone is robbing a person at gunpoint, many people would put their hands up and tell them to take what they want.

But when 75-year-old Gary was robbed at his mailbox at gunpoint, he wasn’t going to go down without a fight.

10 On Your Side isn’t identifying Gary by his last name.

“Despite the fact that he was waving a gun at me, my immediate instinct was not to put my hands up but to protect myself,” he explained.

Gary said it only lasted but a few moments, but it’s those moments he believes might have saved his life.

It all started when he made his way to his mailbox on Mizzen Circle. He said he stepped out of his car only 10 feet from the mailbox to retrieve his mail.

The car was on, but his automatic key was in his pocket and he locked the door.

“I put my mail in the car and start to get in myself. Then this guy, he grabbed ahold of the door and my hand and pulled me out of the car,” he said.

Gary immediately pushed him.

“That ended up in a push-shove kind of confrontation, and I ended up in the ditch with the rocks,” he explained.

The man then began to take off in the car, only to realize Gary still had the automatic key.

“I’m still honking the horn, and he comes back and he runs into me with the car. He runs into me, knocks me over again,” Gary said he kept fighting the man off, but eventually, he got the keys and drove, off leaving Gary with several injuries.

“If I were able to show you my arm, it’s black and blue and my both legs are [too], and I really have a hard time walking. All of a sudden my left leg collapses and I would have to fall on the ground if I didn’t have this cane,” explained Gary, gesturing to a cane he’s now using.

Hampton police say Gary’s car is a dark blue 2019 Ford Escape. They have not seen the car since the incident.

As of Wednesday, Gary is driving a rental and says he feels grateful.

“I’m alive today — that’s good. Maybe I should have just put my hands up ’cause I don’t have the car and I don’t have all kinds of other things that were stolen. But I did what I did and I’m here still alive and improving,” he said.

Police say the subjects fled the area in the victim’s dark blue 2019 Ford Escape with Virginia license plates, XPJ-1503.

The vehicle was last seen heading in the direction of Silver Isles.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 8 inches in height, last seen wearing a dark head covering, dark grey sweater, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.