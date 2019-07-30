Hampton man pleads guilty to charges in 2016 armed carjacking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man could face up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in 2016 armed carjacking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said in a news release 20-year-old Daniel Lee Pittman Jr., of Hampton, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of brandishing a firearm.

The release said Pittman approached a driver outside a Hampton barbershop in December 2016 and pointed a gun at the driver’s head. He then told the victim to “run his pockets” and get out of the car.

Pittman drove away from the scene in the stolen car. After the theft was reported, Pittman led police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph, according to the release.

Police ended the chase before arresting Pittman, and later found the stolen car in a nearby Hampton neighborhood.

The release said a victim identified Pittman two hours after the carjacking.

Charges against Pittman were sent to federal court in September 2018 after being withdrawn in the Hampton Circuit Court.

Pittman could between seven years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 30.