HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man was injured in an overnight shooting Friday.

The Hampton Police Division was called to the 1st block of West County Street at 1:39 a.m. Officers arrived to find a 56-year-old man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is all that has been released about this incident.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects in this case.

If you have any information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.